Sierra Oncology says late-stage trial for momelotinib in myelofibrosis met key goals

Jan. 25, 2022

  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) announced that the company’s pivotal Phase 3 study for its oral JAK inhibitor momelotinib (MMB) as a second-line option in myelofibrosis met all of its primary and key secondary endpoints with statistical significance.
  • The MOMENTUM study involved patients who were symptomatic and anemic despite prior treatment with an approved JAK inhibitor.
  • Based on topline data for 195 patients, the primary endpoint of Total Symptom Score (TSS) of >50% was found to be 25% in the MMB arm vs. 9% in the control arm.
  • Secondary endpoints of Transfusion Independence and Splenic Response Rate (SRR) >35% stood at 31% and 23% in the MMB arm vs. 20% and 3% in the control arm, respectively.
  • However, the rates of Grade 3 or worse adverse events and serious treatment emergent adverse events were found to be 54% and 35% in the MMB arm vs. 65% and 40% in the control arm, respectively.
  • A conference call on trial results is scheduled for today at 8:00 am ET. After a brief halt, Sierra Oncology (SRRA) shares have resumed for trading to climb more than ~67% on above average volume.
  • The company plans to present the full data set at an upcoming medical meeting and submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for MMB in myelofibrosis in Q2 2022 as previously disclosed.
