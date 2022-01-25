Nvidia declines as it prepares to drop $40B ARM bid: Bloomberg
Jan. 25, 2022 7:18 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), SFTBYBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is down sharply in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the Jensen Huang-led company is "quietly" preparing to abandon its acquisition of U.K.-based chip designer ARM.
- Citing people familiar with the matter, Nvidia has told partners it does not expect the deal to be finalized. It has received regulatory pushback, including in the U.S., where the Federal Trade Commission last month sued to block the deal on antitrust concerns.
- After the lawsuit, Citi told investors that the odds of a deal being completed had declined to 5% from 30% prior to the lawsuit.
- Nvidia (NVDA) shares were down almost 4% to $224.62 on back of the report.
- The deal has also received regulatory obstacles in the U.K. and in China, where ARM has a joint venture with HOPU Investments.
- As recently as November, Nvidia's (NVDA) Chief Financial Officer, Colette Kress, said the chipmaker was "committed: to the deal. "[Acquiring] ARM is a great opportunity for the industry and customers," Kress said. "We can assist in expanding ARM's IP [intellectual property]. We believe in the benefits of the acquisition."
- Seeking Alpha has reached out to Nvidia, ARM and Japanese conglomerate SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which currently owns ARM, for comment.
- Instead of selling ARM to Nvidia, SoftBank is reportedly prepping ARM to go public. SoftBank bought ARM for $31 billion in 2016.
- Earlier this month, Nvidia filed an 8-K discussing the benefits of the ARM deal, noting it was originally approached by ARM's owner, SoftBank, about a possible deal and said the proposed tie-up "represents a unique, once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand and enhance ARM’s ecosystem in critical markets."