Johnson & Johnson down 2% on top-line miss; FY22 guidance tops consensus
Jan. 25, 2022 7:17 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is trading ~1.8% lower pre-market after the company's mixed Q4 2021 financial results.
- The company reported Q4 sales of $24.8B reflecting growth of 10.4% Y/Y, but missed analyst expectations of $25.29B.
- COVID-19 vaccine revenue in the quarter was $1.6B.
- Pharmaceutical division generated $14.3B in sales in Q4 recording 16.5% Y/Y growth on a reported basis. On an adjusted operational basis, pharma division sales rose 18.6% YoY.
- Medical Devices sales grew 4.1% over prior year, driven primarily by the market recovery from COVID-19 impacts.
- Consumer Health business rose 1.1% Y/Y, driven by OTC products including TYLENOL analgesics and digestive health, in addition to NEUTROGENA and AVEENO products primarily due to COVID-19 market recovery.
- Q4 Net Earnings and non-GAAP EPS increased more than 14% each over prior year to $5.7B and $2.13, respectively. Analyst forecast for Adjusted EPS was $2.12.
- GAAP EPS grew 172.3% Y/Y to $1.77.
- Also, JNJ provided financial guidance for FY 2022. The company sees non-GAAP EPS $10.40 to $10.60 (consensus $10.32) and Reported Sales of $98.9B to $100.4B (consensus $97.7B).
- Johnson & Johnson estimates COVID-19 Vaccine sales of $3.0B - $3.5B for FY 2022. Source: Company Presentation
- Previously: Johnson & Johnson Non-GAAP EPS of $2.13 beats by $0.01, revenue of $24.8B misses by $490M (Jan. 25)