Johnson & Johnson down 2% on top-line miss; FY22 guidance tops consensus

Jan. 25, 2022 7:17 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor4 Comments

Johnson & Johnson offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is trading ~1.8% lower pre-market after the company's mixed Q4 2021 financial results.
  • The company reported Q4 sales of $24.8B reflecting growth of 10.4% Y/Y, but missed analyst expectations of $25.29B.
  • COVID-19 vaccine revenue in the quarter was $1.6B.
  • Pharmaceutical division generated $14.3B in sales in Q4 recording 16.5% Y/Y growth on a reported basis. On an adjusted operational basis, pharma division sales rose 18.6% YoY.
  • Medical Devices sales grew 4.1% over prior year, driven primarily by the market recovery from COVID-19 impacts.
  • Consumer Health business rose 1.1% Y/Y, driven by OTC products including TYLENOL analgesics and digestive health, in addition to NEUTROGENA and AVEENO products primarily due to COVID-19 market recovery.
  • Q4 Net Earnings and non-GAAP EPS increased more than 14% each over prior year to $5.7B and $2.13, respectively. Analyst forecast for Adjusted EPS was $2.12.
  • GAAP EPS grew 172.3% Y/Y to $1.77.
  • Also, JNJ provided financial guidance for FY 2022. The company sees non-GAAP EPS $10.40 to $10.60 (consensus $10.32) and Reported Sales of $98.9B to $100.4B (consensus $97.7B).
  • Johnson & Johnson estimates COVID-19 Vaccine sales of $3.0B - $3.5B for FY 2022.
    • Source: Company Presentation
  • Previously: Johnson & Johnson Non-GAAP EPS of $2.13 beats by $0.01, revenue of $24.8B misses by $490M (Jan. 25)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.