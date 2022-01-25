Verizon Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.03, revenue of $34.1B beats by $120M

  • Verizon press release (NYSE:VZ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $34.1B (+4.8% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • Shares -0.3% PM.

  • For 2022, Verizon expects the following:

    • Organic service and other revenue growth of around 3 percent.
    • Reported wireless service revenue growth in the range of 9 percent to 10 percent.
    • Adjusted EBITDA* growth in the range of 2 percent to 3 percent.
    • Adjusted EPS* of $5.40 to $5.55 vs. $5.39 consensus. The company expects adjusted EBITDA* growth in 2022 to be offset by headwinds from non-cash items. Beginning in 2022, the company's adjusted EPS* will exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. In 2021, the intangible amortization negatively impacted adjusted EPS* by approximately 11 cents. In 2022, the company anticipates the impact to be approximately 17 cents to 19 cents.
    • Adjusted effective income tax rate* in the range of 23 percent to 25 percent.
    • Capital spending, excluding C-Band, in the range of $16.5 billion to $17.5 billion, a decrease from $18.2 billion in 2021.
