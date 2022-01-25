Galiano Gold sees $91M in gold revenue generated for the quarter
Jan. 25, 2022 7:18 AM ETGaliano Gold Inc. (GAU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Galiano Gold (NYSE:GAU) reports preliminary Q4 and 2021 operating results from the Asanko Gold Mine, Ghana, West Africa; the mine is a 50:50 JV with Gold Fields which is managed and operated by Galiano.
- Annual gold sales gold sales of $381.7M generated from 216,076 ounces sold at an average realized price of $1,767/ounce, with $91M generated from 51,368 ounces sold at an average realized price of $1,771/ounce in Q4.
- Annual gold production of 210,241 ounces, below revised 2021 production guidance of 215K-220K ounces, gold production of 50,278 ounces in Q4.
- At the end of the quarter, the JV held ~$49.2M in unaudited cash, $13.6M in gold sales receivables and $3.2M in gold on hand; the mine remains debt free with $30M available on its revolving credit facility.