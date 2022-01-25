Etsy is a top pick at Needham with trading multiples looking attractive
Jan. 25, 2022 7:19 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Needham defends Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) as a top pick for 2022 even after the recent selling pressure. The firm points to momentum at the core marketplace post-pandemic combined with a a long runway of GMS/buyer growth.
- Etsy (ETSY) is noted to be trading at 9X EV/Sales on the firm's 2022 estimate after seeing four to five points of multiple contraction in the last two months.
- Analyst Anna Andreeva: "ETSY is now a portfolio of brands, and the Street estimates don't appear to be embedding much upside from the new brands. Looking out, new buyer growth is still healthy post the pandemic, and the story is more about internal initiatives to drive loyalty and frequency, with GMS/ buyer at $135 still low compared to competition."
- Needham's price target on Etsy (ETSY) of $225 reps more than 40% upside potential. Shares of ETSY are down 1.84% premarket to $151.23.
