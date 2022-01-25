Chesapeake to buy Chief Oil & Gas in $2.6B cash and stock deal
Jan. 25, 2022 7:24 AM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), CLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) agrees to acquire Chief E&D Holdings and associated non-operated interests held by affiliates of Tug Hill Inc. for $2B in cash and ~9.44M common shares, confirming earlier speculation, and agrees to sell its Powder River Basin assets in Wyoming to Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) for ~$450M in cash.
- In the Chief Oil & Gas deal, Chesapeake will acquire 113K net Marcellus acres projected to produce 835M cf/day of net gas for nine months in 2022 and generate $500M in 2022 projected adjusted EBITDAX.
- The company's Powder River Basin assets include 172K net acres and 350 operated wells in Wyoming; Q4 Powder River Basin volumes are expected to average 19K boe/day.
- Upon closing of the deal, Chesapeake plans to operate two rigs on the acquired properties during 2022, resulting in a total of 9-11 gas-focused rigs and 2-3 oil-focused rigs.
- Chesapeake expects its portfolio to generate ~75% of 2022 projected cash flow from natural gas assets and 25% from oil assets, once the deals close.
- Separately, Chesapeake names Josh Viets as Executive VP and COO, effective February 1.
- Viets most recently served as VP of Delaware Basin operations and previously held leadership positions at ConocoPhillips.
- Chesapeake is a different company than in the old days, Bank of America analysts said recently in starting coverage with a Buy rating and $90 price target.