Imara gains 6% on FDA clearance of tovinontrine application for heart failure

  • Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) perks up 5.7% premarket following an announcement that the FDA cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for tovinontrine (IMR-687) to commence clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
  • The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in Q2 2022 to evaluate tovinontrine in patients 45 years of age or older with persistent HFpEF symptoms.
  • Imara’s Phase 2 HFpEF trial will enroll ~170 patients. The primary endpoint will be change in NT-proBNP, with secondary endpoints that include safety and tolerability as well as quality of life measures.
  • Exploratory measures include a clinical composite score, 6-minute walk test and evaluation of cardiac structure and function. Trial subjects will be dosed for 16 weeks.
  • In November 2021, IMRA reported interim data from tovinontrine trial in beta-thalassemia.
