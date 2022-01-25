Imara gains 6% on FDA clearance of tovinontrine application for heart failure
Jan. 25, 2022 7:31 AM ETIMARA Inc. (IMRA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) perks up 5.7% premarket following an announcement that the FDA cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for tovinontrine (IMR-687) to commence clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
- The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial in Q2 2022 to evaluate tovinontrine in patients 45 years of age or older with persistent HFpEF symptoms.
- Imara’s Phase 2 HFpEF trial will enroll ~170 patients. The primary endpoint will be change in NT-proBNP, with secondary endpoints that include safety and tolerability as well as quality of life measures.
- Exploratory measures include a clinical composite score, 6-minute walk test and evaluation of cardiac structure and function. Trial subjects will be dosed for 16 weeks.
- In November 2021, IMRA reported interim data from tovinontrine trial in beta-thalassemia.