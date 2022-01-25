American Express boosts dividend, 2022 earnings guidance on the soft side

Jan. 25, 2022 7:32 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments

American Express Card

serts/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) plans to boost its regular quarterly dividend by ~20% in Q1 and aims for 2022 revenue growth of 18%-20% and EPS of $9.25-$9.65.
  • The EPS goal is less than the $9.71 consensus estimate. The revenue target implies 2022 revenue of $43.2B-$50.0B; compares with average analyst estimate of $47.9B.
  • Initially, AmEx (AXP) shares surged over 3% in premarket trading; recently the gain moderated to +0.8%.
  • The company plans to increase its dividend on common shares to $0.52 per share starting in Q1 2022 from the current level of $0.43.
  • "Longer term, as the economy reaches a steady state, our aspiration is to achieve revenue growth in excess of 10 percent and EPS growth in the mid-teens," said Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri.
  • Q4 EPS of $2.18 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.83 and increased from $1.76 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 consolidated total revenue net of interest expenses were $12.1B, exceeding the $11.6B consensus and up 30% from $9.4B a year ago, reflecting growth in card member spending.
  • Total network volumes in Q4 increased 11% from 2019 and 30% from 2020; billed business of $1.09T increased 12% from 2019 and 33% from Q4 2020; processed volumes rose 3% from 2019 and 15% from a year ago.
  • Travel and entertainment segment continues to make progress in recovering from the pandemic. Total travel and entertainment billed business reached 82% of Q4 2019 levels, with U.S. Consumer T&E billed business at 108% of Q4 2019 levels.
  • Q4 total provision for credit losses was a benefit of $53M vs. a cost of $111M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 consolidated expenses were $9.8B, up 29% Y/Y, reflecting higher marketing spending to continue building growth, increased costs driven by higher card member spending, and higher usage of travel-related benefit. Operating expenses also rose primarily due to increased compensation.
  • Global Consumer Services Group Q4 pretax income of $1.3B fell from $1.5B a year ago.
  • Global Commercial Services Q4 pretax income of $706M rose from $667M a year ago.
  • Global Merchant and Network Services Q4 pretax income of $508M jumped from $276M a year earlier.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, American Express (AXP) GAAP EPS of $2.18 beats by $0.34, boosts dividend
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.