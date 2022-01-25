American Express boosts dividend, 2022 earnings guidance on the soft side
Jan. 25, 2022 7:32 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) plans to boost its regular quarterly dividend by ~20% in Q1 and aims for 2022 revenue growth of 18%-20% and EPS of $9.25-$9.65.
- The EPS goal is less than the $9.71 consensus estimate. The revenue target implies 2022 revenue of $43.2B-$50.0B; compares with average analyst estimate of $47.9B.
- Initially, AmEx (AXP) shares surged over 3% in premarket trading; recently the gain moderated to +0.8%.
- The company plans to increase its dividend on common shares to $0.52 per share starting in Q1 2022 from the current level of $0.43.
- "Longer term, as the economy reaches a steady state, our aspiration is to achieve revenue growth in excess of 10 percent and EPS growth in the mid-teens," said Chairman and CEO Stephen Squeri.
- Q4 EPS of $2.18 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.83 and increased from $1.76 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 consolidated total revenue net of interest expenses were $12.1B, exceeding the $11.6B consensus and up 30% from $9.4B a year ago, reflecting growth in card member spending.
- Total network volumes in Q4 increased 11% from 2019 and 30% from 2020; billed business of $1.09T increased 12% from 2019 and 33% from Q4 2020; processed volumes rose 3% from 2019 and 15% from a year ago.
- Travel and entertainment segment continues to make progress in recovering from the pandemic. Total travel and entertainment billed business reached 82% of Q4 2019 levels, with U.S. Consumer T&E billed business at 108% of Q4 2019 levels.
- Q4 total provision for credit losses was a benefit of $53M vs. a cost of $111M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 consolidated expenses were $9.8B, up 29% Y/Y, reflecting higher marketing spending to continue building growth, increased costs driven by higher card member spending, and higher usage of travel-related benefit. Operating expenses also rose primarily due to increased compensation.
- Global Consumer Services Group Q4 pretax income of $1.3B fell from $1.5B a year ago.
- Global Commercial Services Q4 pretax income of $706M rose from $667M a year ago.
- Global Merchant and Network Services Q4 pretax income of $508M jumped from $276M a year earlier.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
