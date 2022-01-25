GE earnings read-throughs
Jan. 25, 2022 7:33 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GCTAF, BP, RDS.A, BA, EADSF, CCJBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- GE (NYSE:GE) reported earnings this morning, with better-than-expected results being offset by weaker-than-expected guidance; given the Company's broad footprint, there are plenty of read-throughs to digest.
- Foremost, the wind business is seeing cost inflation and project delays driving negative margin, much the same as Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) reported last week; the downstream operators of these projects often bid them to a fixed power price, with very low margins and low returns, leaving little margin for cost inflation or delays (NYSE:BP) (OTCPK:DNNGY) (NYSE:RDS.A).
- Aviation orders came in +22% in Q4 and 2022 guidance anticipates 20% topline growth; this growth is to be driven by a ramp-up in the Company's LEAP engine production, a product that propels the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 Max and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A320.
- In power, equipment orders were down 41% YoY in Q4, resulting in backlog is down 17%; although the company expects to generate single-digit revenue growth in the segment, there's certainly no discussion of nuclear orders picking up on the back of an energy crisis in Europe and Asia (NYSE:CCJ).