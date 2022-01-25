CSX Corporation is recommended at Argus for macro and micro reasons

Jan. 25, 2022 7:37 AM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Argus thinks the recent share price weakness for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) presents investors with a buying opportunity.
  • Analyst John Eade notes that CSX shares have underperformed the market during the past quarter with a drop of 2% vs. the flat performance of the S&P 500 Index. Eade and team say they like CSX on a macro basis, noting the rail industry has been on a secular growth path compared to other transport options like water, pipelines and trucks .
  • On a micro basis, CSX looks attractive due to the company's history of raising the dividend and buying back stock.
  • Argus assigns a price target of $49 to CSX.
  • Shares of CSX are down 1.78% premarket to $33.75 and trade below their 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
