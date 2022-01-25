Pfizer and BioNTech launch trial for Omicron-specific COVID-19 shot

Jan. 25, 2022

Omicron Variant on test tube

DMEPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced that the first patient was enrolled in their trial for the Omicron-based vaccine candidate.
  • The study designed to test the vaccine as a two-dose primary series and as a booster dose will involve more than 1,400 healthy adults aged 18 – 55 years across three cohorts. The companies will draw upon some of the participants from their Phase 3 COVID-19 booster study.
  • The trial is part of their “ongoing efforts to address Omicron and determine the potential need for variant-based vaccines,” Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) said. The target to manufacture four billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022 is not expected to change even if an Omicron-specific shot is required, the companies added.

  • Read: Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla favors annual COVID-19 shots to frequent boosters.

