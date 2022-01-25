Weidai updates ADS-to-share ratio change to 1-to-5 from 1-to-3

Jan. 25, 2022 7:41 AM ETWeidai Ltd. (WEI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Weidai (NYSE:WEI) announced that it will change the ratio of its ADS representing its Class A ordinary shares from one ADS representing one Class A ordinary share to one ADS representing five Class A ordinary shares.
  • The change is effective Jan.26, after market opens and is higher than the original plan of three-to-one ADS ratio change.
  • For Weidai's ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a 1-for-5 reverse ADS split; no change to the Class A ordinary shares.
  • As a result of the change in the ADS ratio, the ADS price is expected to increase proportionally; there is no assurance that the ADS price after the change in the ADS ratio will be equal to or greater than five times the ADS price before the change.
