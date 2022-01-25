Tilray expands medical cannabis product offering in Australia; shares down 5%
Jan. 25, 2022 7:42 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) announces the expansion of its medical cannabis product offering in Australia and a new medical cannabis e-learning platform for healthcare providers.
- Tilray's product offering in Australia approved under the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Special Access and Authorized Prescriber Scheme is centered around its whole flower options ranging from balanced 1:1 whole flower (THC 10 CBD 10).
- “Cannabis education is paramount to everything we do and are therefore excited to offer healthcare professionals with the tools they need to learn about cannabis through our new e-learning platform,” said George Polimenakos, General Manager, Tilray Australia, and New Zealand.
- TLRY shares down 5% premarket at $5.55.
- In its Q2 earnings release, TLRY reported 19% revenue growth from international cannabis products.