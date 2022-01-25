NextEra Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.01, revenue of $5.05B misses by $740M
Jan. 25, 2022 7:44 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- NextEra Energy press release (NYSE:NEE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $5.05B (+15.0% Y/Y) misses by $740M.
- CEO comment: "Based on the continued strength of the investment opportunities at both Florida Power & Light and NextEra Energy Resources, today we are announcing an increase to our adjusted earnings per share expectations for 2022 and 2023 and introducing expectations for 2024 and 2025. For 2022, we are now expecting our adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $2.75 to $2.85. Additionally, we now expect to be able to achieve roughly 6% to 8% per year growth in adjusted earnings per share off our revised 2022 adjusted earnings per share ranges through 2025, subject to our usual caveats. I will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top end of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges in each of 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, while, at the same time, maintaining our strong credit ratings and continuing to reliably deliver for our customers. We are proud of our long-term track record of providing growth and value creation opportunities for our shareholders, and we are as confident as ever in the long-term growth prospects for NextEra Energy and our underlying businesses."