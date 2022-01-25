Icanic Brands to acquire LEEF Holdings
Jan. 25, 2022
- Icanic Brands (OTCQB:ICNAF) has entered into a definitive agreement with LEEF Holdings, a California based extractions company.
- LEEF is a leading provider of bulk concentrates to many of the largest brands in the state. It has recently received a 186.7 acre cultivation land use permit, which will make it the owner of one of the largest cannabis cultivation sites in California. The site sits on over 1,900 acres of prime California real estate.
- Under the terms, the company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of LEEF whereby LEEF will complete a statutory triangular merger under the Nevada Revised Statutes with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
- The purchase price will be comprised of the closing purchase price and earn-out payments, tied to achieving certain revenue targets following the completion of the acquisition.
- The initial payment forming part of the purchase price will be equal to the higher of $120M or two times the trailing 12-months revenue of LEEF for the period ended September 30, 2021.
- The deal is anticipated to be completed during Q1 2022.