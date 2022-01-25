NextEra Energy names Ketchum as new President/CEO
Jan. 25, 2022 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), NEP
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) announce several leadership appointments, including current President John Ketchum becoming the new CEO effective March 1.
- Jim Robo will remain Chairman until the annual meeting of unitholders, scheduled for April 20, when Ketchum is expected to succeed Robo as board chair.
- Current CFO Rebecca Kujawa will become President as well as President and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources, and Kirk Crews will become the new CFO.
- Ketchum, a 19-year veteran of the company, was appointed NextEra Energy's Executive VP of finance and CFO in 2016, then assumed his current role as President and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources and President of NextEra Energy Partners in 2019.
- "NextEra attracts interest for its renewables portfolio amd its position as the largest U.S. regulated retail utility, located in high-growth Florida," Laura Starks writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.