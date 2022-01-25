Delta Air Lines attracts buy rating from Berenberg with sector outperformance anticipated
Jan. 25, 2022 7:49 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Berenberg upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to a Buy rating from Hold on its view the carrier is better positioned than many of its U.S. and European peers to perform well during the pandemic recovery period.
- Analyst Conor Dwyer: "Delta Air Lines is better positioned than many of its U.S. and European peers as the global economy continues its recovery from the pandemic, according to investment firm Berenberg."
- Dwyer and team expect Delta's (DAL) pre-tax margins to recover to pre-pandemic levels over the next two fiscal years off solid pricing trends. Delta is also seen as less vulnerable than major peers to weak business travel demand.
- Berenberg assigns a price target of $50 to DAL.
- Shares of DAL are down 0.47% premarket to $37.73.
- Sector watch: Airline bookings are improving across domestic, international and corporate channels.