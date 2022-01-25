Delta Air Lines attracts buy rating from Berenberg with sector outperformance anticipated

Jan. 25, 2022 7:49 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stock exchange market concept, businesswoman hand trader press digital tablet with graphs analysis candle line on table in office, diagrams on screen.

Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Berenberg upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to a Buy rating from Hold on its view the carrier is better positioned than many of its U.S. and European peers to perform well during the pandemic recovery period.
  • Analyst Conor Dwyer: "Delta Air Lines is better positioned than many of its U.S. and European peers as the global economy continues its recovery from the pandemic, according to investment firm Berenberg."
  • Dwyer and team expect Delta's (DAL) pre-tax margins to recover to pre-pandemic levels over the next two fiscal years off solid pricing trends. Delta is also seen as less vulnerable than major peers to weak business travel demand.
  • Berenberg assigns a price target of $50 to DAL.
  • Shares of DAL are down 0.47% premarket to $37.73.
  • Sector watch: Airline bookings are improving across domestic, international and corporate channels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.