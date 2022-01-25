Lockheed Martin says FTC is `highly likely' to block acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne
Jan. 25, 2022
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is likely to sue to block the Aerojet acquisition. Aerojet plunged 17% in premarket trading, while Lockheed rose 0.9%.
- The companies have been advised by the FTC that the agency's concerns regarding the Lockheed deal can't be addressed adequately by the terms of the proposed consent order. AJRD and LMT said it's "highly likely" that the FTC will vote to sue to block the transaction and expect the agency will make a decision before Thursday.
- If the FTC sues to block the transaction, Lockheed Martin could elect to defend the lawsuit or terminate the merger agreement, Aerojet and Lockheed said in separate statements.
- The companies received a second request from the FTC on the combination in February. The combination raised some eyebrows because it would give no. 1 defense contractor Lockheed ownership of Aerojet, which produces 70% of the solid fuel rocket motors and other propulsion products used in arms from antiballistic missiles to air-to-air missiles.
- Early last month Lockheed Martin (LMT) CEO Jim Taiclet reiterated that he expected the purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) would be completed in 1Q.
- Earlier, Lockheed Martin GAAP EPS of $7.47 beats by $0.27, revenue of $17.73B beats by $70M.