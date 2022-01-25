MakeMyTrip Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12, revenue of $115.02M
Jan. 25, 2022 7:53 AM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MakeMyTrip press release (NASDAQ:MMYT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.12.
- Revenue of $115.02M (+102.5% Y/Y).
- Gross Bookings increased by 93% Y/Y and 57.4% Q/Q to $1.16B.
- “We reported our best Adjusted Operating Profit quarter during the ongoing pandemic supported by pent-up travel demand following the second wave of COVID-19 cases in India, coupled with festive travel and winter holidays seasonality.” said Deep Kalra, Group Executive Chairman. “While the current Omicron wave has impacted consumer sentiment for leisure travel from January 2022, we continue to observe demand for domestic essential travel”