Daseke Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18, revenue of $394.3M

Jan. 25, 2022 7:57 AM ETDaseke, Inc. (DSKE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Daseke press release (NASDAQ:DSKE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18.
  • Revenue of $394.3M (+17.5% Y/Y).
  • CFO comment: "Looking ahead, we remain optimistic that our internally-driven, operational improvements and industrial end market tailwinds will combine to improve both top-line revenues and bottom-line financial performance in 2022 relative to our 2021 performance. At this time, we expect consolidated year-over-year revenues in 2022 to increase by 4% to 7%, with Adjusted EBITDA outpacing revenue growth, improving by 5% to 10%. We expect to further refine our outlook at the end of the first quarter of 2022, as we gain further visibility into each of these key drivers."
