Checkpoint reports positive results from registration trial of cosibelimab in skin cancer

cropped view of dermatologist holding magnifying glass while examining woman with melanoma

LightFieldStudios/iStock via Getty Images

  • Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) announces positive topline results from its registration-enabling clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its anti-PD-L1 antibody, cosibelimab, administered as a fixed dose of 800 mg every two weeks in patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC).
  • The study met its primary endpoint, with cosibelimab demonstrating a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 47.4% (95% CI: 36.0, 59.1) based on independent central review of 78 patients using RECIST 1.1 criteria.
  • The median duration of response (DOR) had not yet been reached at the data cut-off point (76% of responses are ongoing).
  • Safety data across 201 patients with advanced cancers enrolled and treated in all cohorts remain consistent with those previously reported, with the majority of treatment-emergent adverse events reported as Grade 1 or 2 in severity.
  • Based on these results, Checkpoint intends to submit a BLA to the FDA for cosibelimab later this year, to be followed by a marketing authorization application submission in Europe and additional potential submissions in markets worldwide.
