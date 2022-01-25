MindMed gets FDA OK to start trial for pharmacological LSD in anxiety disorder

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) is trading ~7% higher in the pre-market after announcing that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application, allowing the company to start a Phase 2b dose-optimization trial for MM-120 in generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).
  • The company is working with study investigators and clinical trial sites to launch the trial, and patient enrollment is expected to begin in early 2022.
  • MM-120 is a pharmacologically optimized form of LSD, a psychoactive compound first discovered in 1938.
  • The previously-announced clinical hold on the IND was lifted after the company promptly responded to the regulatory concerns regarding the monitoring of trial participants, MindMed (MNMD) said.
  • “The results of this trial will guide the dose selection and development strategy for our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials..” CEO Robert Barrow remarked.
  • The FDA clearance for the MM-120 study comes in a little over a month after the company made Mr. Barrow its CEO on a permanent basis.
