The stock market comeback was a head fake, correction will continue - Stifel
Jan. 25, 2022 8:33 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)CNY, TIP, SP500By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The stock market's intraday relief rally on Monday was a "head fake," Stifel says, sticking with its call for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to drop to 4,200, likely in Q1.
- "The index completed an almost perfect intra-day inverted head-and-shoulders to end the day about flat (must be a Kansas City fan)," Stifel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister writes in a note.
- Bannister says five things need to happen for a bottom to occur and the bull market to continue ("none appear to be in the offing"):
- The Fed turns more dovish - That "would likely lower the 10Y TIPS (NYSEARCA:TIP) real (after-inflation) yield which has been pressuring Growth stock P/E ratios much more than for Value."
- U.S. PMI manufacturing bottoms - Doubtful "before the end of 1Q22, with the capitulatory Mar-2022 low print for the PMI Mfg. index potentially occurring Apr-1, 2022."
- Global M2 money supply bottoms and dollar tops - Unlikely "until China’s currency (NYSEARCA:CNY) weakens; we believe the next 'shoe to drop' is China’s currency slipping from a strong 6.33 per $1 (having been supported up to now by a strong but likely peaking China current account balance) to around 6.75 per $1."
- S&P 500 quarterly EPS beats minus misses bottoms - The "beats-minus-misses difference has faded since the end of a stellar string for EPS through 1st half 2021; when EPS beats minus misses are under pressure, in this case falling below the long-term trend, investors in the S&P 500 must learn to live with diminished policy support (i.e., correction risk) while also being subject to a lessening of the year/year change in S&P 500 price."
- Ukraine settled in a way that doesn't diminish U.S. living standards - That's defined as personal disposable income after subtracting energy and food costs, but "doesn't seem likely" and "Russia has the non-dollar reserves, power over EU energy flows, popular support in Russia and firepower to accomplish their goal of a USSR-style buffer zone separating them from the West."
- See Wall Street views that support a capitulation move yesterday.