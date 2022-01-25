Petco is called one of the best-positioned online retailers to battle through inflation, supply chain headwinds
Jan. 25, 2022 8:05 AM ET
- Needham reels in sales expectation on Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) to model for a softer year than anticipated, but sticks with a Buy rating on the online retailer as it expects the market to reward WOOF's relative pricing power and cost reduction initiatives.
- Analyst Anna Andreeva and team think WOOF is one of the best positioned names that they cover amidst inflationary and supply chain pressures, noting the pet space is largely inelastic, and more than half of the mix is private label and exclusive brands. In addition, WOOF's hospital buildout is noted to still be in the early days. Even with the sales haircut, Needham is 5% and 10% above consensus on 2022 sales and EBITDA, respectively. Meanwhile, valuation is called compelling at just 1X the EV/sales estimate.
- Needham has a Buy rating on Petco (WOOF) and price target of $30.
- Shares of WOOF are down 0.61% premarket to $18.00.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on WOOF is flashing Buy.