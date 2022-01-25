Credit Suisse stocks slumps after disclosing over $500M litigation charge
Jan. 25, 2022
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) ADSs drop 4.4% in premarket trading after the Swiss bank said it expects Q4 earnings will be reduced by ~CHF 500M ($544M) for litigation primarily related to legacy litigation from its investment banking business.
- That will be partly offset by gain of CHF 225M from real estate sales. Before the deduction of the already announced CHF 1.6B goodwill impairment mostly related to its investment bank division, reported pretax income/loss for Credit Suisse Group (CS) is expected to be ~breakeven for Q4 2021.
- It's been a tumultuous year for the the bank, which suffered billions of dollars of losses when its client, Archegos Capital, collapsed, adding on to the failure of Greensill Capital in supply chain finance investing.
- As for its current underlying businesses, Credit Suisse's (CS) investment bank and wealth management businesses saw a reduction in transaction-based revenue during Q4, as it had previously indicated.
- "Combined with the reduction in our overall risk appetite, including our decision to substantially exit our prime services business, this has resulted in a loss for the fourth quarter 2021 in the Investment Bank division (before the goodwill impairment)," the company said in a statement.
- In its wealth management businesses, client de-leveraging due to adverse market conditions in Asia triggered a significant slowdown in transaction activity in its International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions. As a result, Q4 2021 net new assets in its wealth management businesses will be "modestly negative, albeit more than offset by inflows in our Asset Management businesses."
- Year-end 2021 Group CET1 ratio is expected to exceed its 14% target, while YE2021 Tier 1 leverage ratio is expected to exceed 6%.
- In Zurich, Credit Suisse stock falls 2.3%.
