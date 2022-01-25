3M earnings fall Y/Y but top Wall Street expectations

Jan. 25, 2022

  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) +1.2% pre-market after reporting stronger than expected Q4 earnings, even as net income fell to $1.34B from $1.41B in the year-ago period.
  • Q4 revenues rose 0.3% to $8.6B, affected by global supply bottlenecks in the transportation and electronics segments, rising raw material costs and a shortage of semiconductors.
  • Revenues by segment: Safety and Industrial -2.4% Y/Y to $3.06B, Transportation and Electronic -1.4% to $2.31B, Health Care +0.8% to $2.28B, Consumer +3.6% to $1.48B.
  • The company's operating cash flow totaled $2B, with adjusted free cash flow of $1.5B contributing to adjusted free cash flow conversion of 110%.
  • 3M says it plans to provide its FY 2022 outlook on February 14.
  • 3M says it "delivered a solid fourth quarter performance, with notable strength in December," and that it "effectively managed supply chain disruptions, made good progress on pricing actions and controlled costs."
