3M earnings fall Y/Y but top Wall Street expectations
Jan. 25, 2022 8:09 AM ET3M Company (MMM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) +1.2% pre-market after reporting stronger than expected Q4 earnings, even as net income fell to $1.34B from $1.41B in the year-ago period.
- Q4 revenues rose 0.3% to $8.6B, affected by global supply bottlenecks in the transportation and electronics segments, rising raw material costs and a shortage of semiconductors.
- Revenues by segment: Safety and Industrial -2.4% Y/Y to $3.06B, Transportation and Electronic -1.4% to $2.31B, Health Care +0.8% to $2.28B, Consumer +3.6% to $1.48B.
- The company's operating cash flow totaled $2B, with adjusted free cash flow of $1.5B contributing to adjusted free cash flow conversion of 110%.
- 3M says it plans to provide its FY 2022 outlook on February 14.
- 3M says it "delivered a solid fourth quarter performance, with notable strength in December," and that it "effectively managed supply chain disruptions, made good progress on pricing actions and controlled costs."