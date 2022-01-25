Snowflake upgraded to buy at Loop Capital, sees 34% upside
Jan. 25, 2022 8:14 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Data warehousing company Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has seen a significant pullback in shares since mid-November and now Loop Capital is upgrading the stock, noting the decline is disconnected from the valuation.
- Analyst Mark Schappel raised his rating to buy from hold and added a $370 price target, implying a 34% return from current levels. He pointed out that Snowflake still trades at 25 times enterprise value over 2023 estimated revenue, but it's a "quality name" and these stocks rarely let investors get in for a discount, noting the company has its "seasonally strong" fourth-quarter results coming up.
- "As far as 'growth' names are concerned, we believe SNOW is exposed to one of the largest and fastest growing [total addressable markets], leveraged to favorable secular trends in the cloud data warehousing market, has a solid competitive position and an excellent track record of execution as a public company," Schappel wrote in a note to clients.
- "So for investors wanting exposure to these dynamics, we’d use the pullback as a buying opportunity to get involved in one of the fast growing areas of the enterprise software sector."
- Snowflake (SNOW) shares are down slightly more than 1% to $274 in pre-market trading.
- In addition, Schappel added that while Snowflake generates $1.2 billion in revenue, it's still early for the company's growth profile, noting that it had 110% year-over-year revenue growth in its third-quarter and is likely to generate revenue growth for all of fiscal 2022 of over 100%.
- "We believe this reflects the sizable market opportunity in the cloud data warehouse space and the still emerging 'Data Cloud' opportunity, which extends the company’s cloud platform beyond the 4-walls of the enterprise where data can be shared with external parties," Schappel explained.
- Earlier this month, Snowflake (SNOW) was upgraded by William Blair, with the investment firm citing positive trends for the data analytics company.