Snowflake upgraded to buy at Loop Capital, sees 34% upside

Jan. 25, 2022 8:14 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Snowflake corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Data warehousing company Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has seen a significant pullback in shares since mid-November and now Loop Capital is upgrading the stock, noting the decline is disconnected from the valuation.
  • Analyst Mark Schappel raised his rating to buy from hold and added a $370 price target, implying a 34% return from current levels. He pointed out that Snowflake still trades at 25 times enterprise value over 2023 estimated revenue, but it's a "quality name" and these stocks rarely let investors get in for a discount, noting the company has its "seasonally strong" fourth-quarter results coming up.
  • "As far as 'growth' names are concerned, we believe SNOW is exposed to one of the largest and fastest growing [total addressable markets], leveraged to favorable secular trends in the cloud data warehousing market, has a solid competitive position and an excellent track record of execution as a public company," Schappel wrote in a note to clients.
  • "So for investors wanting exposure to these dynamics, we’d use the pullback as a buying opportunity to get involved in one of the fast growing areas of the enterprise software sector."
  • Snowflake (SNOW) shares are down slightly more than 1% to $274 in pre-market trading.
  • In addition, Schappel added that while Snowflake generates $1.2 billion in revenue, it's still early for the company's growth profile, noting that it had 110% year-over-year revenue growth in its third-quarter and is likely to generate revenue growth for all of fiscal 2022 of over 100%.
  • "We believe this reflects the sizable market opportunity in the cloud data warehouse space and the still emerging 'Data Cloud' opportunity, which extends the company’s cloud platform beyond the 4-walls of the enterprise where data can be shared with external parties," Schappel explained.
  • Earlier this month, Snowflake (SNOW) was upgraded by William Blair, with the investment firm citing positive trends for the data analytics company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.