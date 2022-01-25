ParcelPal reports profitable October and November 2021, expects same for December
Jan. 25, 2022 8:12 AM ETParcelPal Logistics Inc. (PTNYF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ParcelPal Logistics (OTCQB:PTNYF) announced that for the months of October and November 2021, it had achieved its second consecutive year of back to back operationally profitable months.
- It foresees December 2021 to be operationally profitable thereby leading to a profitable Q4.
- "We continue to increase our margins, scale the business and execute on our growth and expansion plan. This combination of signing more profitable contracts, moving into new industries and the expansion into the U.S. market has led to a much stronger organization," CEO Rich Wheeless commented.