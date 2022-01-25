PACCAR points to strong demand across truck brands in Q4
Jan. 25, 2022 8:13 AM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) swings lower after reporting Q4 results that came in ahead of expectations.
- The company pointed to very strong customer demand in the quarter across the new Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks introduced last year. The PACCAR Parts segment achieved record Q4 pre-tax income of $306.4M, which was 38% higher than the tally from a year ago. The PACCAR Financial Service segment also achieved record Q4 pretax income by generating $134.6M, more than double last year's level.
- Looking ahead, PACCAR (PCAR) says it is investing in new technologies that deliver enhanced operational efficiency and environmental benefits to its customers.
- Shares of PCAR are down 0.45% premarket to $90.74 following the earnings topper.