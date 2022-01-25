Qiagen completes US contract for testing systems for coronavirus in wastewater

Jan. 25, 2022

  • QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) completed a U.S. government contract to equip public health laboratories with the QIAcuity digital PCR system to monitor the spread of COVID-19 by testing wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 pathogens.
  • The company has shipped more than 35 QIAcuity systems to state and local health laboratories as part of a multi-million-dollar contract with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to supply COVID-19 instruments and consumables through 2021.
  • The company said more than 70% of all U.S. states now have at least one laboratory – either public health or privately-owned – with a QIAcuity system for wastewater surveillance.
