BJ’s Wholesale Club to acquire assets and operations of four refrigerated distribution centers

Jan. 25, 2022 8:20 AM ETBJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to acquire the assets and operations of four distribution centers and the related private transportation fleet from longtime partner Burris Logistics.
  • While transaction terms remain undisclosed, it will enable the company to insource its perishable supply chain.
  • "The addition of these four facilities and the private fleet is part of a larger strategy to expand and scale efficient supply chain capabilities, positioning BJ's for continued growth while delivering the best quality and freshest products to our members," EVP & COO Jeff Desroches commented.
  • Burris Logistics is a 90-year-old family business that provides temperature-controlled distribution and logistics services to clients across U.S.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in 2Q22.
  • BJ shares trading 1.4% down premarket.
