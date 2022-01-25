Academy Sports and Outdoors plans for more store openings this year

Jan. 25, 2022 8:20 AM ETAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Handsome Black African American Specialist Working on Laptop Computer in Creative Home Living Room. Freelance Male is Doing Market Analysis and Creates Report with Charts for Clients and Employer.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) announces plans to open at least eight new stores this year. The retailer says the new stores will fill in certain existing markets in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Texas, and expand Academy's footprint into Virginia and West Virginia.
  • Academy's existing store count will grow to 267 after the new store openings and expand the company's reach to 18 states.
  • Academy is also evaluating additional locations for stores that could also open in 2022.
  • CFO update: "Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to begin a chapter of growth with new stores this year, making shopping with us more convenient than ever in existing markets and providing new customers with the best assortment of sports apparel, footwear, equipment and outdoor gear."
  • Shares of ASO are down 2.35% premarket to $37.50 amid broad market selling pressure.
  • See the growth grades and underlying metrics on ASO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.