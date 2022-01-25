Academy Sports and Outdoors plans for more store openings this year
Jan. 25, 2022 8:20 AM ETAcademy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) announces plans to open at least eight new stores this year. The retailer says the new stores will fill in certain existing markets in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Texas, and expand Academy's footprint into Virginia and West Virginia.
- Academy's existing store count will grow to 267 after the new store openings and expand the company's reach to 18 states.
- Academy is also evaluating additional locations for stores that could also open in 2022.
- CFO update: "Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to begin a chapter of growth with new stores this year, making shopping with us more convenient than ever in existing markets and providing new customers with the best assortment of sports apparel, footwear, equipment and outdoor gear."
- Shares of ASO are down 2.35% premarket to $37.50 amid broad market selling pressure.
