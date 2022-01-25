WeWork to buy Common Desk, boosting presence in Texas, North Carolina

Jan. 25, 2022 8:21 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

WeWork Cancels Plans For Its IPO

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • WeWork (NYSE:WE) will acquire Common Desk, a flexible workspace provider based in Dallas, Texas, that serves 4,000 customers at 23 locations across 13 cities in Texas and North Carolina.
  • WeWork (WE) calls the move its latest step toward cost-efficient, strategic growth. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in March, weren't disclosed. WeWork (WE) stock drops 1.1% in premarket trading.
  • The company said it was attracted to Common Desk's strategic management agreements with landlords that have enabled the company to perform at strong margins by minimizing capital expenditures.
  • "Common Desk presented itself as a sophisticated operator with a compelling approach to providing a top notch member experience without sacrificing strong margins or an exceptional product," said WeWork (WE) CEO Sandeep Mathrani.
  • Note that in December, WeWork (WE) received an extension on $1.75B of credit commitments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.