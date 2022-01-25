WeWork to buy Common Desk, boosting presence in Texas, North Carolina
Jan. 25, 2022 8:21 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) will acquire Common Desk, a flexible workspace provider based in Dallas, Texas, that serves 4,000 customers at 23 locations across 13 cities in Texas and North Carolina.
- WeWork (WE) calls the move its latest step toward cost-efficient, strategic growth. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in March, weren't disclosed. WeWork (WE) stock drops 1.1% in premarket trading.
- The company said it was attracted to Common Desk's strategic management agreements with landlords that have enabled the company to perform at strong margins by minimizing capital expenditures.
- "Common Desk presented itself as a sophisticated operator with a compelling approach to providing a top notch member experience without sacrificing strong margins or an exceptional product," said WeWork (WE) CEO Sandeep Mathrani.
- Note that in December, WeWork (WE) received an extension on $1.75B of credit commitments