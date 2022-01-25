Arcturus says messenger RNA vaccines raised antibody levels as boosters against Omicron
Jan. 25, 2022 8:21 AM ETArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Citing data from its Phase 1/2 booster study for ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) says that the company’s self-amplifying mRNA vaccine candidates strongly boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant.
- The serum analysis included 24 participants aged less than 65 years in two equally divided groups. They had received ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 after at least five months from the primary vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
At Day 29, ARCT-154 and ARCT-165 at 5 mcg doses generated 54- and 47-fold increases of neutralizing antibody responses against the Omicron, respectively, Arcturus (ARCT) announced.
- “Demonstration of high levels of neutralizing antibody responses against a broad range of variants, including Omicron, suggests that our self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform has the potential to combat not only the present variants of concern, but also emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2,” CEO Joseph Payne said.
However, yesterday, citing full cohort data from the ARCT-154 (5 microgram) arm, Arcturus (ARCT) said that the neutralizing antibody levels against COVID-19 increased 30-fold and 28-fold at 15 and 29 days from the booster, respectively.