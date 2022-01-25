Catalyst Bio's stock jumps 21% after securing Rare Pediatric Disease tag for CB 4332
Jan. 25, 2022 8:22 AM ETCatalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) soars 20.6% premarket after announcing that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to company's CB 4332 for the treatment of Complement Factor I deficiency (CFID).
- Rare Pediatric Disease status provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.
- “We are focused on efficiently advancing the development of CB 4332 and our complement medicines portfolio in a number of complement-driven diseases in hematology, nephrology and ophthalmology,” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., CEO of CBIO.
- CBIO has won FDA Orphan drug status for marzeptacog alfa as a treatment for bleeding disorder.