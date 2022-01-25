Catalyst Bio's stock jumps 21% after securing Rare Pediatric Disease tag for CB 4332

Jan. 25, 2022

  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) soars 20.6% premarket after announcing that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to company's CB 4332 for the treatment of Complement Factor I deficiency (CFID).
  • Rare Pediatric Disease status provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.
  • “We are focused on efficiently advancing the development of CB 4332 and our complement medicines portfolio in a number of complement-driven diseases in hematology, nephrology and ophthalmology,” said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., CEO of CBIO.
  • CBIO has won FDA Orphan drug status for marzeptacog alfa as a treatment for bleeding disorder.
