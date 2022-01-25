Achieve Life commences Phase 3 trial of cytisinicline for smoking cessation
Jan. 25, 2022 8:26 AM ETAchieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) has initiated screening of ORCA-3, the confirmatory Phase 3 trial required for registrational approval of cytisinicline in U.S.
- ORCA-3 will evaluate the efficacy and safety of 3 mg cytisinicline dosed 3 times daily compared to placebo in 750 adult smokers.
- The primary outcome measure of success in the ORCA-3 trial is biochemically verified continuous abstinence during the last four weeks of treatment in the 6 and 12-week cytisinicline treatment arms compared with placebo.
- Secondary outcome measures will be conducted to assess continued abstinence rates through 6 months from the start of study treatment.