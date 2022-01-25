Osisko Gold to acquire metals stream on Utah's Trixie Mine

Jan. 25, 2022 8:28 AM ETOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)RNGTDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

nugget gold

bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) says it signed a non-binding term sheet with Osisko Development Corp. (OTCPK:RNGTD) for a US$20M-$40M metals stream to facilitate ODV's acquisition of the high-grade Trixie Mine in Utah.
  • ODV has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Trixie Mine and Tintic Property via the acquisition of Tintic Consolidated Metals from IG Tintic LLC and Ruby Hollow LLC; Osisko Development will acquire a 75% participation in TCM in exchange for US$135M comprised of cash and Osisko shares and a 1% net smelter return royalty on the entire property owned by TCM.
  • Trixie is one of the highest grade gold mines in the world; exploration mining conducted in 2021 produced 14.7K oz. of gold at an average head grade of 59 g/t.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties recently reported preliminary Q4 revenues of C$50.7M, below analyst expectations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.