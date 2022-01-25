Osisko Gold to acquire metals stream on Utah's Trixie Mine
Jan. 25, 2022 8:28 AM ETOsisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)RNGTDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) says it signed a non-binding term sheet with Osisko Development Corp. (OTCPK:RNGTD) for a US$20M-$40M metals stream to facilitate ODV's acquisition of the high-grade Trixie Mine in Utah.
- ODV has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Trixie Mine and Tintic Property via the acquisition of Tintic Consolidated Metals from IG Tintic LLC and Ruby Hollow LLC; Osisko Development will acquire a 75% participation in TCM in exchange for US$135M comprised of cash and Osisko shares and a 1% net smelter return royalty on the entire property owned by TCM.
- Trixie is one of the highest grade gold mines in the world; exploration mining conducted in 2021 produced 14.7K oz. of gold at an average head grade of 59 g/t.
- Osisko Gold Royalties recently reported preliminary Q4 revenues of C$50.7M, below analyst expectations.