NextEra prints in-line EPS, guides above street for '22, shares tracking futures down
Jan. 25, 2022 8:28 AM ET NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
- NextEra (NYSE:NEE) (NYSE:NEP) posted adjusted EPS of $0.41/share versus consensus of $0.40/share in the quarter, and guided to $2.80 in EPS for 2022 versus street at $2.75.
- NextEra also guided 2023-2025 EPS growth of 6-8%, versus street at ~8-9%.
- The Company announced that Jim Robo is to be replaced as President and CEO by John Ketchum, a 19yr veteran of NextEra.
- Finally, the company expects to grow its distribution to $3.21 by year end (3.9% yield), with continued growth of 12-15% per year between 2021 and 2024.