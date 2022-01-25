AMSC delivers HTS-based ship protection system to U.S. Navy
Jan. 25, 2022 8:29 AM ETAmerican Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) has delivered its high temperature superconductor (HTS)-based ship protection system to the U.S. Navy.
- The system will be deployed on the San Antonio class of amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28).
- This delivery is a milestone in AMSC's first of four ship protection system contracts for the San Antonio Class Amphibious ship platform. The company expects to support the Navy’s insertion of SPS into LPD 28.
