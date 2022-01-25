Hot Stocks: IBM, AXP, VZ advance on earnings; JNJ, GE slip
Jan. 25, 2022 8:35 AM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)AXP, VZ, JNJ, GEBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- As the market looks for direction after the dramatic reversal it saw the day before, earnings news stepped into the spotlight during Tuesday's pre-market trading. Quarterly results came out from a host of big-name companies, with IBM (NYSE:IBM), American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) all getting a bid before the opening bell.
- Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and General Electric (NYSE:GE) came under pressure following their respective quarterly updates.
Gainers
- IBM (IBM) rallied about 1.5% in pre-market action after the company released Street-beating earnings for Q4. IBM earned $3.35 per share in the quarter, compared to analysts' consensus of $3.29 per share. Revenues rose 6% to $16.7B.
- American Express (AXP) ticked higher in the wake of its quarterly results. The credit card giant beat forecasts with its top and bottom lines. The firm also boosted its dividend.
- Verizon (VZ) surpassed expectations with its quarterly results as well. The company reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.31, which beat estimates by $0.03. Revenue advanced 5% to $34.1B. In response to the earnings news, VZ ticked higher in pre-market action.
Decliners
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) dipped before the opening bell, falling more than 1% after announcing revenue that missed the amount predicted by analysts. The company's Q4 revenue figure rose about 10% to $24.8B, nearly $500M below the consensus estimate.
- Earnings news also prompted a downdraft in shares of GE (GE). The company exceeded expectations for Q4 profit but gave a disappointing revenue figure.
- GE's top-line number slipped nearly 4% to $20.3B, missing projections by a little more than $1B. Hurt by the quarterly results, shares dropped about 3% in pre-market trading.
- To track Wall Street's biggest movers throughout the session, turn to SA's On The Move section.