MicroStrategy wants to keep buying bitcoin even as volatility takes charge - WSJ
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) plans to continue buying and "hodling" bitcoin (BTC-USD) despite recent volatility in crypto prices, Chief Financial Officer Phong Le told the Wall Street Journal.
“Our strategy with bitcoin has been to buy and hold, so to the extent we have excess cash flows or we find other ways to raise money, we continue to put it into bitcoin,” Chief Financial Officer Phong Le told the WSJ.
The company's crypto holdings of $2.41B as of Sept. 30 compares with $1.05B at the end of 2020, the WSJ notes. Recall towards the end of 2021 that MicroStrategy (MSTR) bought 1.9K more bitcoins (BTC-USD) for $94.2M when the digital coin was trading 30% off its all-time high in mid-November. BTC is now nearly 50% below its record high.
And despite the Security and Exchange Commission's rejection of MicroStrategy's (MSTR) unofficial bitcoin (BTC-USD) accounting measures, "MicroStrategy will continue buying bitcoin this year," and doesn't plan to sell the asset, Phong Le told the WSJ.
Additionally, the company considers buying bitcoin-backed bonds if the market becomes more liquid, possibly in the next year or two, he adds.
Meanwhile, shares of MSTR slide 2.3% in pre-market trading even as bitcoin (BTC-USD +9.2%) takes a breather from its recent sell-off, and still trades below $37K per token.
Previously, (Dec. 17, 2021) MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said that lending out some bitcoin could generate yield.