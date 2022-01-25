Twilio gets new overweight rating from Atlantic Equities, firm sees 20% upside
Jan. 25, 2022 8:38 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is getting some positive commentary from Wall Street, as Atlantic Equities started coverage on the cloud communications company with an overweight rating, noting that the stark sell-off provides an opportunity for investors.
- Analyst Peter Sazel put an overweight rating and a $240 price target, implying more than 20% upside from current levels, noting that the 58% sell-off over the past six months gives investors an "attractive opportunity" to get into a secular growth story that is a "major enabler" of other companies and their digital transformations.
- "Twilio is a dominant player in cloud-based communications with leading market share, sticky user base, economies of scale and founder-led management with a track record of strong execution," Sazel wrote in a note to clients. " In addition, the founder-CEO [Jeff Lawson] is transitioning the business toward higher-margin products, which should start benefiting the results over the next few quarters."
- Twilio (TWLO) shares are down more than 3% in pre-market trading to $191.10 despite the positive commentary.
- In addition, Sazel pointed out that once the company reported fourth-quarter results, he believes the market will start to focus on Twilio's "robust growth outlook," which is north of 30% and its expanding gross and EBIT margins, as well as its strong balance sheet.
- Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley highlighted Twilio (TWLO) as a stock that could work in a risk-off environment.