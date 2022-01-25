Outlook Therapeutics provides business updates for 2022
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) provides business outlook for 2022.
- With the registration clinical trials now completed, Outlook plans to submit a new BLA for ONS-5010/Lytenava (bevacizumab-vikg) under the Public Health Service Act 351(a) regulatory pathway in Q1 of calendar 2022.
- If the BLA is approved as anticipated in Q1 of calendar 2023, it is expected to result in 12 years of marketing exclusivity for ONS-5010 as the first and only ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab approved by the FDA to treat wet AMD.
- In anticipation of potential FDA marketing approval for ONS-5010, the company has begun commercial launch planning, including manufacturing, distribution, sales force planning, physician and payor advisory board outreach, key opinion leader support and payor community engagement.
- OTLK is also developing registration documents on a parallel path for approvals in Europe and expects to submit them shortly after completing the BLA submission.
