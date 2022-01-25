SEER's MV Technologies receives $1.75 in biogas system contracts
Jan. 25, 2022 8:38 AM ETStrategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SENR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- As part of a growing number of renewable natural gas projects in the U.S., Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources or SEER (OTCQB:SENR) recently received multiple purchase orders totaling $1.75M+ for the design and installation of its proprietary H2S removal systems.
- The first contract (~$220K) is for a dairy processor in Wisconsin while second contract (~$470K) was received by MV Technologies for a dairy farm in the State of Minnesota.
- It also received a $300K purchase order for its technology to design and supply of equipment from one of the largest producers of 100% recycled containerboard in U.S.
- A fourth purchase order valued at ~$750K has been recently received for MV to supply an H2SPlus System at a WWTP for an East Coast Municipality.
- "MV now has ~$3.5M of current and active system and media supply contracts. This increase in purchase orders and outstanding bid requests early in 2022 highlights both the success of the technology and the robust market," CEO John Combs commented.