Otonomo and AUDI AG join hands for data-driven services
- Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) announces AUDI AG as a vehicle data platform partner.
At launch, Audi and the company will start with a couple of dozens of data points, spanning use cases such as: pay-as-you-drive, first notification of loss, vehicle status.
This OEM contract is Otonomo’s 4th in the past 6 months, highlighting it's continuing momentum of automotive manufacturer partnerships.
“Otonomo's vehicle data platform will bring value to Audi buyers. It will make it easy for Audi to simplify access to Audi connected car data and accelerates the time-to-value of data-driven business models. Audi is a market leader, and this partnership is an important opportunity that will allow us to collaborate on innovative technologies and emerging services. Additionally, we are excited to share with Audi and our extended ecosystem the new mobility intelligence solutions Otonomo provides.” said Ben Volkow, CEO and Co-Founder.