SPY & QQQ experience highest trade volumes in multiple years as market volatility continues
Jan. 25, 2022 8:45 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), QQQ, VIX, UVXYVIXYBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Benchmark ETFs SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) experienced their highest trade volumes in many years on Monday as market volatility levels soared.
- SPY ended yesterday with 252.49M shares traded on the day, which is more than three times its daily average of 83.49M shares. Moreover, the benchmark ETF had its highest volume day since Mar. 25 of 2020.
- The largest ETF from an AUM stance at one point dropped as much as 3.9% before rallying to close +0.4%.
- QQQ on the other hand, traded 192.17M shares which was nearly four times its daily average of 52.42M shares traded each day. Taking it a step further, QQQ experienced its highest trade volume in over ten years, dating back to Aug. 10, 2011.
- The fourth-largest ETF at one point plunged 4.9% before resurging back to the green as the fund closed +0.5%.
- Markets felt heavy waves of volatility as the S&P 500 VIX (VIX) surged to 38.94. Volatility levels continue to remain high as Tuesday kicks off as the VIX is still holding above 30, sitting at 33.57.
- The move provides support and upward momentum for both the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY).
- Daily price action: SPY -1.5%, QQQ -2%, UVXY +10.9%, and VIXY +6.7%.
- Additionally, according to the Relative Strength Index, QQQ hit extreme oversold levels yesterday.