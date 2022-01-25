Nisun International announces share acquisition pact with Youjiatian
Jan. 25, 2022 8:47 AM ETNiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd - Class A (NISN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) announced that on January 14 Fintech Henan Supply Chain Management, a subsidiary of Fintech Shanghai Digital Technology and controlled affiliate of the company, entered into a share acquisition pact with Henan Youjiatian Agricultural Technology and its sole shareholder to acquire a majority equity interest in Youjiatian.
- Established in 2016, Youjiatian is an agricultural supply chain management company.
- Pursuant to the pact, Henan Fintech agreed to acquire 51% of Youjiatian's equity for a cash consideration of RMB510,000, or approximately $80,280, based on the agreed-upon value of the shares to be acquired.
- The selling shareholder would be responsible for all debts of Youjiatian incurred prior to the acquisition and pledge the remaining 49% equity as collateral to guarantee the repayment of these debts.
- Youjiatian agreed to obtain certain land use rights and pledge such rights and all real properties on the land as additional collateral to secure the repayment of the pre-existing debts.
- As the majority shareholder, Henan Fintech would provide loan funds for Youjiatian's operations, as set forth in the Agreement.
- The parties further agreed to annual revenue and net income performance targets for Youjiatian as well as a performance-based profit allocation schedule between the two parties.
- The transaction is expected to close in 90 days.