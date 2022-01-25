Nisun International announces share acquisition pact with Youjiatian

  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) announced that on January 14 Fintech Henan Supply Chain Management, a subsidiary of Fintech Shanghai Digital Technology and controlled affiliate of the company, entered into a share acquisition pact with Henan Youjiatian Agricultural Technology and its sole shareholder to acquire a majority equity interest in Youjiatian.
  • Established in 2016, Youjiatian is an agricultural supply chain management company.
  • Pursuant to the pact, Henan Fintech agreed to acquire 51% of Youjiatian's equity for a cash consideration of RMB510,000, or approximately $80,280, based on the agreed-upon value of the shares to be acquired.
  • The selling shareholder would be responsible for all debts of Youjiatian incurred prior to the acquisition and pledge the remaining 49% equity as collateral to guarantee the repayment of these debts.
  • Youjiatian agreed to obtain certain land use rights and pledge such rights and all real properties on the land as additional collateral to secure the repayment of the pre-existing debts.
  • As the majority shareholder, Henan Fintech would provide loan funds for Youjiatian's operations, as set forth in the Agreement.
  • The parties further agreed to annual revenue and net income performance targets for Youjiatian as well as a performance-based profit allocation schedule between the two parties.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 90 days.
