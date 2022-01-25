Twist Bioscience in pact with Artisan Bio to discover cell therapies
Jan. 25, 2022 8:48 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has partnered with Artisan Development Labs to jointly develop antibodies against five undisclosed targets. The collaboration also includes an option to expand with additional targets.
- Per the terms, Twist (TWST) will use its library to discover the antibodies for Artisan’s immunotherapy targets. Artisan will then develop custom cell therapeutics based on its Immune Cell Engineering Foundry and STAR Guides.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, Twist (TWST) is entitled to project fees and upfront technology access for each program, in addition to clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones and royalties on product sales.
- Twist’s (TWST) latest deal comes only a month after the company announced a strategic partnership with Sosei Group Corporation to detect therapeutic antibodies against G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR).