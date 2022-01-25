Palo Alto Networks to modernize security for Department of Veterans Affairs
Jan. 25, 2022 8:50 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cybersecurity solutions provider Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has been selected to modernize security for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
- As part of the multiyear agreement, Palo Alto will help secure VA's expanded remote workforce, its network of Internet of Medical Things "IoMTs" and the new Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program.
- To secure the remote workforce expansion, the VA will leverage Palo Alto's remote access solution. Next-generation security technology will be used to secure the department's electronic records modernization program. The technology will also provide automated visibility into all of the IoMT devices in the VA's network.
